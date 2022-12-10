Ghanaian fashionista and lawyer, Sandra Ankobiah, has allegedly enhanced her assets, including her backside and hips.

The socialite hardly passes an opportunity to show off her acquired figure at the slightest chance she gets

An old image of Sandra Ankobiah looking unrecognisable without her improved behind and hips has elicited reactions online

The Ghanaian socialite and lawyer, Sandra Ankobiah, has confidently embraced her famously enhanced body features, including her behind and hips.

The fashionista, who has earned a reputation for her expensive vacations outside the country, never misses the opportunity to show off her curvy stature.

On her Instagram account, where she has garnered 1.7 million followers, Sandra Ankobiah has photos showing off her assets and wardrobe choices.

Photo of Sandra Ankobiah. Credit: sandraankobiah.

Source: Instagram

Old photo of Sandra Ankobiah without her curvy look

The socialite who allegedly went under the knife to improve her behind confidently shows it off at the slightest chance she gets.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In an old photo spotted on Adwoatutugyaguu by YEN.com.gh, Sandra Ankobiah is seen without her acquired body, which has caused a stir.

Slide to see the images and read some of the comments YEN.com.gh compiled below:

How peeps reacted online

Achiaa926 posted:

The bell don spoil .

EfeDee commented:

She looks unrecognizable.

Tillysglamup_gh

The last slide

Adwoalove said:

Eiisj. What is this. I'm scared.

SamKaafee said:

Fear women oo. Chai.

Sandra Ankobiah reveals secret behind her new banging body

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Sandra Ankobiah has had to deal with a lot of questions from social media users in recent times over the change in the body.

She reportedly used to be very skinny and less endowed as compared to her current flaunting body shape.

There were earlier unsubstantiated reports that Sandra’s body was not natural and that she may have visited the Obengfo Hospital for an alteration.

Former Beauty Queen Slays in See-Through Leggings

In other entertainment news, YEN.comgh earlier reported that former Miss Malaika winner, Hamamat Montia, released a steamy photo showing off her slender figure in a colourful outfit over inner see-through leggings.

Taking to her Instagram account, the former beauty queen mildly celebrated motherhood as she recently added another child to her family.

The Ghanaian mother and entrepreneur had earlier posted a lovely photo announcing the birth of her baby. Her recent snap accentuates her stunning figure, albeit with her gorgeous legs partly hidden.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh