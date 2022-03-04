Popular television presenter, and businesswoman, Delay, has got tongues wagging on social media

She was captured in a video together with her rumoured boyfriend, Amerado Burner, during a night outing

Delay rapped Amerado's song word for word and so fluently as if they composed the song together

Many people have reacted to the video with some expressing the desire that the two personalities will just marry

Ghanaian businesswoman and media personality, Deloris Frimpong-Manso, popularly known as Delay, has caused a stir with a new video.

She is seen together with her rumoured boyfriend, Amerado Burner, cruising late in the night.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Delay is seen rapping one of Amerado’s song word for word, while she recorded them.

Intermittently, she would tilt the phone to Amerado’s direction so as to capture him also.

Amerado is also seen rapping and making gestures to show that he was in a good mood being in Delay’s company.

Video attracts comments from fans

Delay and Amerado’s video has attracted comments from their fans and followers, as well as from musician Praye Tietia.

Many of them, including Praye, described the video as heartwarming, and lovely to watch.

Others also wish Delay and Amerado would marry because they look good together.

prayetietia: “This is so heartwarming to watch.”

ma_xwell6085: “Ayoooooooooooooooo Ghana we day.”

bit_with_smiles: “I love this.”

adjoah.xoxo: “They look so good together …. If I had more powers and money … I would by force join them together.”

dominickie20: “These people playing with our minds like Ludu.”

richard_malvin643: “Their friends delay told me.”

mrdzidzienyo: “They actually look good together.”

real_paa_qweysi_6040: “Damn i can't stop smiling.”

wilskygh: “This woman too dey love the guy low key.”

jubella_berries: “Wow this is sweet tho.”

finest_eben: “Chale make dem forget the age then marry, dem be cute waa.”

nhanhayawlil: “Move still dey on.”

lander.mac: “Fav couples.”

Delay and Amerado dating rumours

Delay has been in the news in recent times for allegedly having a relationship with rapper Amerado after many tweets online hinted that.

She, however, denied the speculations and said she is only friends with the 25-year-old rapper.

In another video, Delay was seen seated in a car when Amerado known in real life as Derrick Sarfo Kantanka, approached her.

When the rapper approached Delay in the car, she asked what was his mission and he said he wanted to profess his love for her.

Delay, in responding to Amerad's request, said his advances toward her were not going to work no matter how hard he tried.

No wonder a fan has said about their new video that the two were playing ludo games with the minds of their fans.

