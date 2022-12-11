Famous TikToker, Hajia Bintu, has shown off her popular figure in sensational photos that has social media users gushing

The socialite sported an all-black ensemble accentuating her attention-grabbing assets, including her curvy figure

Fans, especially men, headed to the comment section in droves to gush over her charming beauty

Ghanaian socialite and TikToker, Hajia Bintu, has shown off her famous figure to the world in sensational pictures and social media users are over themselves.

In the recent shots posted on her verified Instagram account, the socialite modelled an all-black ensemble accentuating her assets.

Hajia Bintu looked stunning in black

Hajia Bintu sported her natural hair that perfectly spotlighted her gorgeous personality. She looked stunning in black.

Reactions as Hajia Bintu shows off her curvy look. Credit: bintu_hajia.

Source: Instagram

Fans, especially men, trooped to the comment section in droves and gushed over her charming beauty. More than 28,000 liked the images and over 300 people had commented at the time of this publication.

YEN.com.gh highlighted some of the remarks below:

Fans gush over Hajia Bintu

Makaveli0154 posted:

Everything Dey with you.

Dagasonhackason commented:

Human Bentley.

Anicet_kouadio10 posted:

I’m crazy about you, I want a picture alone for my birthday .

