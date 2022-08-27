TikTok star, Hajia Bintu, has fans over themselves after she released new photos showing her pretty face and curvy look

The famous socialite is in Lagos, Nigeria, and she shared the frames rocking a sleeveless black straight dress and a fashion ring

The gorgeous entertainer had fans gushing over her as she wowed in the photos on her Instagram page

Ghanaian TikTok star and socialite Hajia Bintu, born Naomi Asiamah, has fans over themselves after she released new photos showing off her pretty face and curvy look.

The famous entertainer is in Lagos, Nigeria, and she shared the new images rocking a sleeveless black straight dress. She added a fashion ring to enhance her appearance.

Hajia Bintu has one million followers on her socials, where she has several photos spotlighting her sense of fashion and beauty.

Many fans gushed over Hajia Bintu. Credit: bintu_hajia

Source: Instagram

''First time in Lagos looking like ,'' she captioned the photos.

The entertainer had fans gushing over her as she wowed in the new photos on her Instagram account, with many complimenting her flawless look.

How fans expressed awe over the photos of the TikTok star.

A.ssuranc.e said:

Fav mum.

Mrmacaroni1 said:

You are doing well freaky freaky ❤️.

Nanaamitch revealed:

I shot this .

Brown_skin75 replied:

@nanaamitch you did a beautiful job.

Saalia said:

Ever-beautiful goddess. Queen of the camera.

Source: YEN.com.gh