A creative Ghanaian young man has gotten many netizens laughing after he made a funny commentary when Cristiano Ronaldo was caught crying on live tv

Translating crying to Twi has gotten many laughing as Ronaldo's Siu is synonymous with 'Su' which means to cry

The video has sparked massive reactions on social media as many share their views on the games at the FIFA World Cup

A Ghanaian man with the TikTok handle, notlikeroy._, has made a hilarious video after he spotted Portugal National Team's Captain Cristiano Ronaldo, crying after his country lost to Morocco in a game.

Cristiano Ronaldo shedding tears. Photo Source: @notlikeroy._ and Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The game was played at the Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

At the end of the game, Morocco was crowned the winner after they beat Portugal to enter the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-finals for the first time.

The African country defeated Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal by 1-0 in a nip-and-tuck game.

Making a funny commentary during the game when Ronaldo was captured crying, notlikeroy._ translated "Ronaldo is crying" from English to Twi.

In Twi, crying means "su". However, pronouncing su, siu also fits perfectly.

'Siu' is a trademark of Cristiano. He is known for his 'Siu' celebration anytime he scores a goal during a game.

Reactions as netizens react to video of Ghanaian man making fun of Ronaldo's tears

Ghanafuo commented:

All our enemies shall not prosper

priscillaomah said:

So far, all our enemies cried Suarez & Ronaldo

Black_devilx.x noted:

Ronaldo is siuuuuuu

Maud Nartey remarked:

Just don’t go against Ghanaians we are God's favourite

afia diamond said:

Ghana 1verse1, for ye that hurt us, will surely go home amen

darkwahhellen commented:

Karma is dealing with them one by one

Mz_yaa said:

This banged so much I cannot

