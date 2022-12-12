YEN.com.gh, Ghana's leading all-round online news website, has launched the first edition of the YEN Entertainment Awards

The prestigious award scheme seeks to recognize and celebrate Ghanaian entertainers across various categories

One of the keenly contested categories for the award happens to be the Best Comedian Of The Year with Comedian Waris, Heiress Jacinta, Clemento Suarez, and others in the run

The Ghanaian comedy space is growing steadily with many actors taking their flowers when they get the opportunity.

Within the year 2022, many comedians have excelled in the field within and need to be commended for their exploits.

Ras Nene, Jacinta, and OB Amponsah have been nominated for the YEN Awards Photo source: @official_ras_nene, @heiressjacinta, @obamponsah

For their performances and achievements in the comedy arena, the following have been nominated for the Best Comedian category at the Entertainment Awards.

1. OB Amponsah

Obarima Akuoku Amponsah, known on stage as OB Amponsah, has been on the comedy scene for a while now and remains relevant.

In 2022, he had sterling performances at the E-Comedy and One Night Stand shows, and many other comedy shows. He has also been entertaining comedy lovers with his Half Serious Show on GHOne TV.

2. Heiress Jacinta

A strong woman in the male-dominated enterprise that is called stand-up comedy, Jacinta held her own creditably in 2022.

On top of her performances at many comedy shows within the year, she successfully hosted her own comedy show dubbed One Night Stand.

3. Clemento Suarez

Clemento Suarez, known in private life as Clement Ashiteye, has had an eventful 2022 as a comedian. He appeared on stage at the topmost comedy shows within the year.

Among the shows were One Night Stand, E-Comedy, MMC Live, and many others. Not only did Clemento feature, but he got the audience in stitches.

4. Ras Nene (Dr Likee)

Ras Nene, a.k.a. Dr Likee, has changed the comedy scene with his skits on social media.

As an actor, Likee’s fame was limited to the Kumawood industry. However, he is now recognised all over Ghana because of his impressive acting in his skits, which flooded social media in 2022.

5. SDK Dele

SDK has had an amazing 2022, releasing some of the top trending comedy skits on Ghanaian social media.

His skits, based on topics from national issues to entertainment, often triggered laughter among social media users. A case in point is when he remade one of the addresses of President Akufo-Addo.

6. Comedian Waris

Over the years, Comedian Waris, known in private life as Abdul Waris Umaru, has entertained many Ghanaians with his comedy skits, and he did not relent in 2022.

He released many skits within the year with many views across YouTube and Instagram. His skit with Di Asa star PM was among his best in the year.

5 funny skits of Ras Nene that trended in 2022

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has compiled five of Ras Nene's best skits in 2022. The funny videos show the actor at his comic best.

Many peeps have mentioned severally that the comedian's skits have saved them from depression.

