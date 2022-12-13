Ras Nene is undisputedly one of the best comic actors and skit makers in Ghana and has saved many folks from depression with his funny videos

The comedian enjoyed an incredible 2022 and had a chokehold on Ghanaians with his creative and funny content

Dr Likee has been nominated for the Best Comedian category at the YEN Awards for the hard work he has done in 2022 and here are 5 of his best videos of the year

Popular Kumawood actor, skit maker and comedian, Ras Nene, also known as Dr Likee or Akabenezer has become an icon both as an actor and a skit maker.

Ras Nene Videos That Have Saved Peeps From Depression Photo Source: Akabenezer Tv on Youtube

Source: UGC

The comedian who used to act mainly as a thug and a ''gangster'' in Kumawood films showed his hilarious side when he switched to short skits and comedy.

Ras Nene has quickly gotten successful as a skit maker and has become an icon in the space. Ras Nene and his crew, which consists of other actors like KyeKyeku, Ama Tundra, Shifo his long-time friend and a host of others, have provided Ghanaians with premium content.

Ras Nene has had a successful 2022 and has hence been nominated for the YEN Entertainment Awards in the Best Comedian Category for the hard work he has done.

Many peeps have mentioned severally that the comedian's skits have saved them from depression. Hence, YEN.com.gh has compiled 5 of his best skits in 2022.

1. Ras Nene The Occult Eats World's Biggest Indomie

This skit is one of the best content Ras Nene and his crew produced in 2022. Ras Nene, in many of his skits, tries to outsmart his colleagues for his personal gain and this was no different as he used his wits and cunning tricks to acquire ingredients to prepare what he called the world's biggest Indomie.

2. Akabenezer The Spiderman

Ras Nene as Spiderman is one of the videos that made people's day. The funny comedian took to the streets of Kumasi in a Spiderman costume and had a crowd of kids following him and chanting "Spiderman, Spiderman."

3. Ras Nene Receives Family Gold

Ras Nene in this video outwitted his family members and inherited his family's gold ornaments and properties. Ras Nene, who was a supposed "Canadian borga" was given the property because the family felt he was responsible. His switch in behaviour after receiving the inheritance is one to behold.

4. Dr Likee And Kyekyeku On Judgement Day; Open The Book Of Life

Dr Likee and Kyekyeku cracked ribs as they judged the sin of the world on Judgement day like in the Bible. The hilarious pair opened the Book of Life and reviewed the sins of dead mortals from Earth.

5. Akabenezer As Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Ras Nene decided to take the mantle of an investigative journalist and mimicked Anas, Aremeyaw Anas. The comedian combed the streets of Kumasi exposing corruption.

YEN Awards: Comedian Waris Tips Himself To Win Best Comedian Ahead Of Ras Nene, Clemento, SDK, And Others

In a related story, Comedian Waris, one of the best young comedians in Ghana, has expressed confidence in winning the Best Comedian award at the YEN Entertainment Awards.

YEN.com.gh aims to reward celebrities and players within the entertainment space for their hard work over the course of the year.

Comedian Waris spoke to YEN.com.gh in an interview and revealed how he rose to stardom and the struggles of being a comedian.

