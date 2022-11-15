Celebrated Ghanaian actress and socialite Moesha Boduong has made her first public appearance and many Ghanaians are already gushing over her

She was spotted wearing a shirt dress flaunting her lovely legs at the official launch of the Black Stars World Cup anthem

Adorable messages are pouring in for her as many admire her growth and infectious beauty with others wondering when she would be back to social media

Popular curvaceous Ghanaian actress and internet sensation Moesha Boduong has gotten many netizens showering her with lovely messages after making her first public appearance since she went off the radar.

The born-again Christian made a surprise appearance at the official launch of the Black Stars World Cup anthem that was held on November 14, 2022, at Skybar Accra.

Moesha noted that she is aware that she has been off the radar. No posts have been shared on her officially verified Instagram page.

However, she disclosed that she would be back looking fabulous, better than before. as well as bringing back her A-game.

Speaking on the Black Stars making it to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, she encouraged the Ghana National Team to make the country proud.

Video of Moesha Boduong making ehr first public appearance warms the hearts of many Ghanaians

queenshezy1 said:

Wow I’m happy to see her ❤️ to God be the glory

joeyy_crack commented:

She is looking pretty tho

official_dacoster remarked:

Good to see her again ❤️

tinababy_gh said:

Glad she’s fine and happy

iamhajiamuni remarked:

Happy to see her healthy

miss.mantebea commented:

She’s more prettier❤️

akua418 noted:

Glory be to God awww Moesha you have been missed

rockangel362 said:

She was a cool lady never reply to any criticism that’s why I love her

