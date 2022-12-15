Phenomenal Ghana Black Stars Midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, has been celebrated by the Western Regional Minister, Honourable Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah

This comes at the back of the footballer displaying an impeccable performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

The news has warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians as they continue to hail the 22-year-old footballer

Western Regional Minister, Honourable Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah, has honoured Black Stars Midfielder Mohammed Kudus with a Commemorative Gold Coin Medal.

This comes after the 22-year-old gave an impeccable performance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup held in Qatar.

Representing Ghana for the first time and also making his first appearance at the FIFA World Cup, Kudus did leave an indelible mark in the minds of many Ghanaians.

According to reports, the presentation was done on behalf of the Ghana Gold Expo to Kudus in recognition of his immense contribution to the Ghana National team, the Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Many Ghanaians shower praises on Mohammed Kudus for attaining this recognition

kaydann_ commented:

Dedication pays, this guy was playing the World Cup out of passion❤️

sammyb_advance remarked:

Kudus dey Kudus game ❤️

kqamiaf stated:

Kudus!!!!!!!!!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

iamrukky_mumin commented:

Kudus na fine man ooo.... I must marry him

galazymann remarked:

Well deserved!

its_lenabby_21 commented:

Kudussssss❤️

ty.raf_ stated:

If you do good, you do for yourself

