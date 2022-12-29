US rapper Meek Mill is enjoying his time in Ghana after arriving in Accra ahead of the Afro Nation festival

The rapper went on a bike ride with a pretty young lady who hid her face from the camera in videos that emerged online

The lady's behaviour triggered interest in her leading to many photos of her flooding social media

A young lady has been trending on social media after a video of her hanging out with American rapper Meek Mill in Accra emerged online.

The rapper, known in private life as Robert Rihmeek Williams, arrived in Ghana on Wednesday, December 28, ahead of the Afro Nation Ghana festival.

In one of his first activities, the 35-year-old rapper went on a bike ride with a lady who is yet to be identified.

The face of the lady who rode on Meek Mill's bike has been revealed

Source: Instagram

Lady riding on bike with US rapper Meek Mill hides face

Videos from the bike ride which popped up online showed the young lady trying to hide her face from the camera.

Apart from covering her head with a scarf, the lady who was clinging to Meek Mill's back swerved the camera in many instances.

The lady's behaviour triggered a lot of reactions from Ghanaians who wondered why the lady was hiding instead of being proud of such a special moment.

Photos capture the face of Meek Mill's bike girl

As interest in the lady's behaviour around Meek Mill peaks, photos have popped up showing her face.

The photos captured from one of the videos have been uploaded to the Instagram blog @ghkwaku.

Swipe below to see:

Ghanaians react to photos of Meek Mill's bike girl

After the photos emerged, many social media users have been left in stitches. Some shared funny reactions.

officiallegend_the_blogger said:

good work by VAR

k.sam_10 said:

The only time you can be sad in is when you don’t have data !fr

dr.hollywoodgh said:

Before FIFA's VAR started we had VAR in this Kentry so don't be surprise

Afro Nation Ghana 2022 artiste line-up

As YEN.com.gh earlier reported, Meek Mill is one of the headline acts for the Afro Nation Ghana 2022 festival.

The artiste lineup for Afro Nation 2022 as released has Nigerian singing duo P-Square and British-Nigerian rapper Skepta as the other headliners.

Stonebwoy, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, and other Ghanaian stars as well as Nigerian stars are also billed to perform.

