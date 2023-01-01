Star actress, Jackie Appiah, released her first photo in 2023 with a heartwarming message to her fans and followers

The celebrated movie goddess shared the image showing off her breathtaking wardrobe selection, which included a designer bag

Fans posted comments and emojis admiring the Ultimate Sacrifice film actress, with some praising her fashion choice

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A-list Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, released her first photo in 2023 with a heartwarming message to her fans and followers on Sunday, January 1.

In an outfit styled by Bveystyling, the award-winning actress' ensemble included a suit by Medlinboss. She added a designer bag and rocked heels for the occasion.

Jackie Appiah's New Year message

''Wishing you 12 months of success, 52 weeks of laughter, 365 days of fun, 8,760 hours of joy, 525,600 minutes of good luck, and 31,536,000 seconds of happiness. HAPPY NEW YEAR,'' she captioned the image.

Reactions as Jackie Appiah drops her first photo to usher in 2023. Credit: jackieappiah.

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The actress, who has 9.7 million followers on Instagram alone, set pulses racing with her first photo showing off her wardrobe choice and beauty.

Fans of Jackie Appiah posted comments and emojis admiring her look. Some gushed over her flawless beauty.

YEN.com.gh highlighted some of the comments below:

How fans reacted to Jackie Appiah's New Year picture

NiiDee posted:

Love you queen. Beautiful dress as always.

NaaVee commented:

Jackie is queen forever. Gorgeous look.

Fatu.mondeh said:

Wow, mom, you look beautiful may this year be wonderful for you.

Baah9299 posted:

Amen and thank you.

Michaelmensah418 said:

This caption is detailed.

22mimilove posted:

Happy New Year Queen @jackieappiah ❤️

DJ Switch Shares Her First Charming Photo to Usher In 2023

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that US-based teenage disc jockey DJ Switch, born Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, released her first beautiful photo to usher in 2023.

The young Ghanaian entertainer was photographed rocking a fur coat over an outfit. She beamed at the camera with a glowing smile.

Sharing the pictures on her Twitter account with more than 900,000 followers, she said:

2023 New Year: Akufo-Addo, Mahama, and Others Share Uplifting Messages of Hope

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that politicians and their significant others delivered uplifting messages of hope as they wished Ghanaians a happy and prosperous New Year as 2022 ended on Saturday, December 31.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said, ''2023 promises to be a good one for the country''.

In his New Year message, the 2020 presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama hoped that 2023 will bring Ghanaians to the ''cusp of building the Ghana we want''.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh