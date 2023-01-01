Young Ghanaian disc jockey, DJ Switch, has triggered excitement with her first stunning photo to usher in 2023

The US-based entertainer donned a fur coat over an outfit as she posed for the picture shared on Instagram on Sunday, January 1

Fans of the burgeoning DJ took to the comment section to express admiration for her as many gushed

US-based teenage disc jockey DJ Switch, known in real life as Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, has released her first beautiful photo to usher in 2023.

The young Ghanaian entertainer was photographed rocking a fur coat over an outfit. She beamed at the camera with a glowing smile.

Sharing the pictures on her Twitter account with more than 900,000 followers, she said:

DJ Switch is happy she made it into 2023

''We made It. Happy New Year, Fam❤️,'' she posted with the image.

Fans thronged the comments section to wish the young talented DJ a happy New Year. Some gushed over her.

YEN.com.gh highlighted some of the comments below:

How netizens gushed over DJ Switch

