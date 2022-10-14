Versatile Ghanaian singer and actress Yaa Jackson has dropped some gems for all women to follow when looking for a man

She hinted that it is advisable to go in for a good man than a rich man, and she explained the reason for her choice

Her long statement she shared has ignited massive reactions on social media, with some wondering what might have pushed her to say those words

Talented Ghanaian actress and singer, Yaa Jackson, has dropped some chilling advice for young women who chose wealthy men over men who have good behaviours and personalities.

Yaa Jackson. Photo Source: @yaajackson4

Source: Instagram

In a piece of heartfelt advice to her fellow women, she hinted that it is better to go in for a good man than a financially endowed man.

She hinted that women who do not follow her advice are the ones who usually struggle behind closed doors while displaying a lavish lifestyle on social media.

In a post, she stated,

There is a huge difference between a rich person and a good person.

Further explaining her point of view, she noted that a good man will go out of his way to share his little money with people who need his help.

She added that a good man would always support his woman, even with the little money he has, unlike men who are rich.

Some reactions from Netizens compiled by YEN.com.gh

conelayodele23:

Yaa, have always known you real❤️❤️❤️

dontoglo:

I don’t know who advising who here

lisy3.nartey:

That’s soo true …… I have always loved you

nii4701nii_odartey_lamptey:

See who is advising oo . This world no balance. You, Yaa Jackson, I hope you've not forgotten your interview you did years back.

twoelfmedia:

A word to a wise ….

anakondakpagashi:

Please post this everyday ❤️❤️❤️❤️

