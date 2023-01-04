A young lady has gotten netizens jealous after she revealed a lovely gift her boyfriend got her.

In a video on TikTok, the young lady praised her boyfriend for buying her an iPhone 13 pro max

Netizens who saw the video asked the lady to reciprocate the gesture by staying true to the guy

Two young Ghanaians have given netizens a glimpse of what true love looks like and what it takes to experience it.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, a lucky lady @nanayhaa967 announced to the world that her guy gifted her a brand new iPhone 13 Pro Max

In the 10-second video, the young lady expressed delight that although her boyfriend uses an iPhone Xs Max, he still bought iPhone 13 Pro max to show how much she loves her.

The pretty lady while flaunting her new device filmed a lovely moment she had with her guy.

The beautiful video which was captioned “he bought iPhone 13 pro max but he uses X max has raked in 42,000 likes and 2000 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who reacted to the video heaped praises on the guy for his display of affection towards the lady whereas others said it is nothing extraordinary because there are people who do not like fancy phones.

It’s normal some guys don’t really fancy phones like that

Sister pls say he rather bout you the xs mas but na he Dey use the 13 pro max

Not all guys fancy phones

Not everyone is into high iPhones though so it’s normal

Shape feels

Same here he bought me 11 pro and he is xs max

Be like say e be fresher ...Eye never clear ...oju e mato bo

Ghanaian Lady Insists New Boyfriend Pays Loan She And Her Ex Took To Prove His Love For Her

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a confused Ghanaian young man has recently resorted to netizens to help him solve his dilemma.

The Facebook post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the timeline of 'Sister Sister' had the young man anonymously revealing that the lady he is currently dating has insisted he pays off a loan she took with her former boyfriend. According to him, the lady wants him to use that to prove his love for her and to prevent her from losing her properties as collateral, but he believes it is not the right thing to do.

The actual post read;

Hi Sisters, post this for me, my new girlfriend wants me to pay for a loan that she took with her ex and used. I have tried explaining to her that it's not right, but she insists I should pay it if I love her to avoid her things being auctioned. Sisters, I really need help. What should I do?

Source: YEN.com.gh