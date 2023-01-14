Ghanaian lawmaker, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has shown off her flawless beauty and wardrobe choice in a video

The clip, posted by Thosecalledcelebs on Instagram, shows the MP donning an outfit merged with colourful Kente

Many of her fans and loved ones admired her personality and beauty as one male fan asked if the MP is single

Ghanaian legislator, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has shown off her flawless face beat and a beautiful smile to the camera donning an outfit styled with Kente.

In the short footage shared by Thosecalledcelebs, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya Constituency of the Greater Accra Region of Ghana showed off her elegant wardrobe choices as she posed for the lens.

Adwoa Safo, the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, flexed her expensive luxury watch in the footage.

Photos of Adwoa Safo rocking an outfit styled with Kente. Credit: thosecalledcelebs.

The lawmaker posed wearing heels that matched her sartorial selection in a plush living room with a tasteful interior.

Scores of netizens took to the comment section of the video shared on Instagram, with many gushing over her.

Fans commented on Adwoa Safo showing off her beauty in Kente outfit

Saabee posted:

Edey enter eyes.

Williams7g7 asked:

@thosecalledcelebs is she single and asking for me ❤️.

Hephzyy said:

So gorgeous .

Owusu_anima reacted:

She is so beautiful.

Tatianageniale commented:

Nebu me I won’t comment haado comment biaa oo hw3 mesudo accent no.

Maa_abena_sam reacted:

Beautiful woman❤️.

Adwoa.commey.18 commented:

She will soon become the First Lady. Practice makes one perfect heheheh.

