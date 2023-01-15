American based Ghanaian DJ, DJ Switch has taken part in the trending Adiwele dance challenge

Taking over the street in America, the young DJ danced with so much happiness in the video

The Adiwele dance video by DJ Switch has gotten many people hailing her effortless dance skills

Multi-talented Ghanaian DJ, DJ Switch, has turned heads on social media after she displayed her Amapiano dance moves in a video.

DJ Switch displays incredible dance moves on the street of America. Photo Source: @djswitchghana

Source: Instagram

Taking over a street in the United States of America, the budding Ghanaian DJ danced with so much energy and enthusiasm in the video.

She was spotted wearing a pair of trousers and a branded short-sleeved t-shirt in the video. She had her bag hanging across her shoulder.

The dance moves were to the trending song titled Adiwele which is by South African singer Young Stunna and it features Kabza De Small.

Beaming with smiles, she danced with so much happiness and this got netizens admiring her even more.

Many netizens admire DJ Switch's Amapiano dance moves in video

michygh commented:

Smoooooth❤️❤️❤️

alienbeeboss remarked:

Dj Switch you’re my favourite and you will always be! Happy new year to you.

maxwellfrimps said:

What else can she not do?

ruben.donald said:

It has been a while And you are still good at it Keep Up STAR

dj.nana.g commented:

Switch from the decks to the steps

miss_ayisha_black stated:

Multi-talented Switch

Meanwhile, many netizens continue to gush over DJ Switch's flawless Amapiano dance moves as they shower her with lovely compliments.

