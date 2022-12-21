Celebrated actress and media personality Michy has gotten the internet buzzing after a video of her rocking a gold see-through lace dress

She was spotted at the opening of the all-new luxury apartments at Ridge Condos Ghana which was held in Kumasi on December 20, 2022

A couple of her ardent fans have gushed over look for the night as they shower her with love emojis and lovely compliments

Media personality and actress Diamond Michelle Gbagonah who is popularly known in showbiz as Michy, has turned heads with her stunning outfit at an event.

Michy looking gorgeous in gold dress. Photo Source: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

She was spotted at the unveiling of the all-new luxury apartments at Ridge Condos Ghana in Kumasi.

The host of the entertainment show, Movement Showbiz on Movement tv, was captured wearing a lace dress in the colour gold.

It was a thigh length dress that showed the lovely legs of Michy. The dress that long sleeves tulle fabric that matched her skin tone.

She wore a blonde frontal lace wig and her edges were laid to perfection. To spice up her look, she wore a dangling earring. She gathered her hair on the other side of her shoulder to make the earring more revealing.

She beamed with smiles as the cameras captured her as she walked elegantly into the venue of the event.

Reactions from some netizens on how stunning Michy looked that night

yinimi121 commented:

The bra though. Beautiful lady in a beautiful dress

abenapremeh remarked:

@michygh love you

Source: YEN.com.gh