Akuapem Poloo recently met Virna Michel, the wife of actor Majid Michel, while on the street to promote Yvonne Nelson's new movie, Kotoka

The actress was starstruck as she posed with Majid's wife and rained accolades on her as a beautiful woman

A video of their meeting shared by Poloo has gathered loads of reactions from her followers on Instagram

Ghanaian actress and social media influencer Akuapem Poloo, known in private life as Rosemond Brown, recently met Virna Michel, the wife of actor Majid Michel.

Poloo met Majid's wife while she and other actors were on the street to promote Yvonne Nelson's latest movie, Kotoka, which is being premiered on Valentine's Day.

In a video Poloo shared on her Instagram page, the actress is seen standing close to Virna Michel, who wore a black t-shirt and pair of black sunglasses.

Akuapem Poloo hails Majid Michel's wife's good looks

Akuapem Poloo, who seemed to be starstruck by Majid's wi,fe called her a beautiful woman who is not ageing.

"You are beautiful papa. Like 18 oo, I'm telling you. I'm so happy to meet you. I used to watch you on TV in Gino advert and now I'm seeing you. I'm going places because I'm blessed," she said.

Virna Michel, who was all smiles, said Poloo was like a younger sister to her.

Watch the video below:

Akuapem Poloo and Majid Michel's wife get praised

The video shared by Polobroughtas got many people falling in love with the two ladies.

justcletus_ said:

See the way Majid is smiling in his car❤️

nanaama_akweter said:

See her beauty and she is still humble ❤

franciscawo.ntumi said:

You're blessed ampa.... there's a little resemblance kraaa

naanadarling said:

She is Soo Soo beautiful naturally. Poloo indeed u are blessed to have met such a humble and respectable woman.

Majid Michel surprises wife on her 40th birthday

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that Majid Michel had organised a lovely birthday surprise for his wife.

Arriving at the birthday party, Mrs Michel burst into tears when she saw that her friends, family and loved ones were present in the room.

The lovely surprise has melted the hearts of many netizens as they admire how thoughtful Majid Michel is.

