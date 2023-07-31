Ghanaian actress Nana McBrown shared a video on TikTok dancing with content creator Osanju

McBrown, who was excited to see her ardent fan, held hands with him as they mimicked each other's dance moves

Fans of the actress have reacted to her humility, kindness, and tolerance towards her fans

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has shared a video of herself dancing with popular content creator Osanju. The two happily held hands and followed each other's dance moves in the heartwarming video.

The video, which quickly went viral, showcased the successful actress' ability to connect with her audience on and off the screen.

In the video, the actress can be seen arriving at an undisclosed location and Osanju, the rising content creator and comedian known for his jokes on various social media platforms, immediately approached the actress, following her steps and dancing with her.

Watch the video of McBrown and Osanju dancing together below:

McBrown loves her fans

Nana Ama McBrown, with her illustrious career in the entertainment industry, has consistently shown her dedication to connecting with her fans.

Her remarkable hosting of Onua Showtime continues to solidify her status as one of Ghana's most beloved public figures.

Some Ghanaians reacted to Nana Ama McBrown's dance video with Osanju

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video, praising McBrown and Osanju for always entertaining them.

Hajara commented:

My beautiful Queen, may God continue to bless you .and heal your husband Osanju for you. Amen

NanaAmmaGyamfuahPapabi commented:

Eeeeeei Osanju u, are enjoying

Ohemaa papabi01 commented:

I started praying for this woman the day I heard that she didn’t have child, and now she gets one nana because of ur kind heart, u will have more

Anything fashion commented:

God bless you, Nana and Osanju, for always entertaining us aside everything

McBrown gets peeps laughing while singing Lasmid's Friday song

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the hit song Friday Night by Lasmid was covered by actress and TV host Nana Ama McBrown, who sang it with a lot of rib-cracking emotion.

For the Sunday episode of Onua Showtime show, KiDi, Lasmid, and McBrown was seen backstage greeting visitors. She was praised for her talent by many, and they also expressed their affection for her.

