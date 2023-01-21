Could it be said that Burna Boy is the biggest artist out of Africa at the moment? The singer continues to achieve monumental feats

Burna Boy's global hit song 'Last Last', according to an international music journal, was one of the top 10 most-searched songs on Google in 2022

On the list, just one western song was on it, while Burna's 'Last Last' was the only African song on the esteemed index

Internationally renowned Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu better known as Burna Boy has once again set a new record as his 2022 hit song is ranked on the top 10 most-searched songs on Google for the past year.

Burna Boy's heartbreak hit track, 'Last Last' of his 6th studio album 'Love Damini' was listed on the esteemed Google index as one of the most-searched songs across the world in 2022.

Nigerian singer, Burna Boy trends online as his track Last Last made the list of top 10 most-searched songs in the world for 2022. Photo credit: @burnaboygram/@google

Damini released the track on May 13, 2022, months after his relationship with UK rapper Stefflon Don crashed.

The list was mostly dominated by Asian songs, while Harry Styles' hit track 'As It Was' was the only western tune that made the list.

See the full list of the most-searched songs on Google in 2022

1. Keisya Levronka - Tak Inqin Usai

2. Ali Sethi and Shae Gill - Pasoori

3. Joji - Glimpse

4. Denny Caknan and Happy Asmara - Satru 2

5. Official Hige Dandism - Mixed Nuts

6. Ado - 新 時代

7. Harry Styles - As It Was

8. Farel Prayoga - Joko Tinqkir

9. Sekai no Owari - Habit

10. Burna Boy - Last Last

