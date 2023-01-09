Oti Region's Elorm has won Di Asa season 6 at the grand finale held at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair Centre, Accra

The plus-size entertainer defeated competition from other talented dancers to win the coveted 2022 crown last Sunday, January 8

A video capturing the emotional moment Elorm broke down after she was named the winner has garnered reactions

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Oti Region's representative, Elorm, has been crowned winner of Di Asa season 6 at the grand finale held at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair Centre, Accra.

Her fierce competitor Gladisco clinched the second position, followed by Popinge, who emerged third in the exciting contest.

For her prize, Elorm received a brand new saloon car, cash, and products from sponsors for emerging the winner.

Reactions as Oti Region's Elorm emerges winner of Di Asa season 6. Photo credit: atinkaonline/nations_blogger.

Source: Instagram

The first runner-up took home a mini truck (Aboboyaa) and products from the sponsors, while the second runner-up received a tricycle, a cash prize, and goodies.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Emotional moment Elorm breaks down after she was named the winner

The grand finale of the Di Asa season 6 happened last Sunday, January 9, 2023. A video capturing the emotional moment Elorm broke down after she was named the winner has garnered reactions, with many congratulating her.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens comment on the video of Elorm being crowned winner of Di Asa season 6

Charhairs said:

She made it .

Papa_apreaku07 posted:

I think every show/competition on tv must be well investigated before allowed. A lot are being scammed in the name of di asa. I cry for ladies who risk using all their investment to vote and later get disappointed.. It's saaad.

Max Papa commented:

Congrats, obaa. You deserve it.

Saawayo posted:

Congratulations, dear.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh