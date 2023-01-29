Kumawood actress Borga Silvia, real name Sandra Adu, lost her senior sister Cynthia Amankwah Gyamfi late last year

Movie personalities Nana Ama McBrown and Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu were at the funeral in Kumasi on Saturday, January 28, 2023

Videos capturing sad scenes including the moment Borga Silvia broke down in tears have surfaced on the internet

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Kumawood stars showed up in their numbers to bid their final goodbyes to the late senior sister of actress Borga Silvia, born Sandra Adu, on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

The funeral for the late Cynthia Amankwah Gyamfi followed her one-week observance ceremony in Kumasi on Thursday, December 15, 2022, after she passed that year.

Nana Ama McBrown and Mercy Asiedu at the funeral of the late sister of actress Borga Silvia. Photo credit: official_bempah/iamsandraadu.

Source: Instagram

Stars at the late Cynthia Amankwah Gyamfi's funeral

Entertainers were present at the funeral to mourn with Sandra Adu and her twin sister on Saturday, January 28.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The sad occasion brought together Kumawood stars including actors, producers, and directors. Nana Ama McBrown, Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu, Bill Asamoah, Papa Kumasi, Dr Likee, Oduma Odoom Ama, Matilda Asare, and others were present.

The moments Borga Silvia and her twin sister welcomed Nana Ama McBrown and other stars who attended their late sister's funeral have surfaced in videos.

Watch the videos below:

1. Sandra Adu weeps at her late senior sister's funeral:

2. Actress Nana Ama McBrown and actor Bill Asamoah at the funeral of actress Sandra Adu's big sister:

3. Actress Nana Ama McBrown and some other Kumawood stars arrive at the funeral of the late sister of actress Sandra Adu in Kumasi:

4. Actress Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu arrives at the funeral of the late sister of Borga Silvia:

Sergeant Baafi: Late Policeman who Died with Wife and Baby in Fire Incident Laid to Rest

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported Sergeant Owusu Asante Baafi, the late police officer of the Anti-Robbery Unit of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, who died with his wife and child in a fire incident, has been laid to rest.

The 35-year-old police officer, his 32-year-old late wife, Millicent Akyaa Agyei, and the three-month-old baby, Samuel Kwabena Baafi Nyamedo, all perished in the fire that gutted a police barracks at Apromase in the region on January 16.

The three were interred following an emotional pre-burial service at the police officer's hometown at Adomfe in Asanti Akyem South Municipality in the Ashanti Region of Ghana on Saturday, January 28.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh