A social media user named Almustapha Daja (@almustapherr) has sparked tears with news of his newly wedded wife's unexpected demise

In a Twitter post, he disclosed that his late wife passed away 11 days after they tied the knot, which has peeps in their feelings

@OgbeniAyoola who reacted with others said, ''May her return be accepted by Allah and I pray she's lifted to the highest level in Jannah. Amin''

A man with the Twitter name Idris Almustapha Daja (@almustapherr) has triggered emotion with the news of his newly wedded wife's sudden death.

According to Daja, his late wife passed 11 days after they tied in the knot in a colourful ceremony.

The heartbroken man shared pictures from their wedding, where he posed with her to capture the special became husband and wife.

Idris Almustapha Daja and his late wife. Credit: @almustapherr.

Source: Twitter

How Idris Almustapha Daja captioned the emotional images.

''Innalillahi Wa'inna'ilaihi Raju'un. I lost her 11 days after our wedding. 6th Jan. 2023- 17th Jan. 2023,'' he captioned the post.

The couple posed in traditional ensembles for their occasion. They looked adorable. More than 4,000 people have mourned with Daja, with many sharing messages to commiserate with him over the sad passing of his late significant other.

See the images below:

Netizens commented on the photos of Idris Almustapha Daja

TheCarleefar posted:

Sorry, brother. So heartbreaking.

@OgbeniAyoola posted:

May her return be accepted by Allah and I pray she's lifted to the highest level in Jannah. Amin.

@Meeeelattanko commented:

May her gentle soul so rest in jannatul firdausi.

@amon_alfred said:

My condolences.

@Leonari10 reacted:

So sorry for your loss.

@akandemuideen8 posted:

My condolences.

@shitu_sule said:

May Allah grant her Jannah.

@EgbaChioma shared:

My deepest condolences.

@Ahmad__OG commented:

May her soul rest in peace.

