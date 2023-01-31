R. Kelly might not be free, but some of his charges for sexual assault will be dropped by Chicago prosecutors

The attorneys said there's no need for the singer to be prosecuted for more charges as he's already serving a life sentence for his other offences

American netizens were outraged by the decision and blasted the justice system, calling it a big joke

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Chicago prosecutors sparked controversy on social media after announcing their plans to drop the child molestation and child trafficking charges against R. Kelly on February 23.

R. Kelly's Chicago charges are set to be dropped on February 2023. Image: Scott Olson

Source: UGC

According to IOL, the American musician is already in jail, serving a lifetime behind bars. Due to the long sentence, the Cook County state's attorney, Kim Foxx, stated that prosecuting R. Kelly for his other cases is unnecessary because he is already serving time for his other wrongdoings.

“Mr Kelly is potentially looking at never walking out of prison again for the crimes he’s committed. We believe that justice has been served.”

Americans slam their justice system

@DailyLoud shared the news on Twitter and the comments were a mess as people found the decision ridiculous.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Check out the reactions below:

@itscooba said:

"Didn’t he literally admit his crimes three times on three different song titles?"

@JJeffrey100 shared:

"Can @KimFoxx get any worse? Basically, commit any crime you want in Chicago and you won’t get prosecuted."

@YorgoD86 posted:

"Because it was unnecessary. The dude is going to be in jail till he's 80. That's why Foxx dropped the charges."

@ceoofsting replied:

"Dang, how much did he pay them?"

@GafaruB commented:

"America's justice ⚖️ system is a big joke."

@Ogie86022994 wrote:

"Our court system is such a failure."

@Cuntosaur reacted:

"They are dropping the case because he’s already been in jail for multiple decades and it’s a waste of taxpayer time and money. That is useful context."

@datmudafukinguy also said:

"In a nutshell, money has power."

@spirtuality777 added:

"Let me help those who don’t read nowadays. Chicago dropped but he’s still serving 30 years and is being charged for worse elsewhere."

Bootleg album of jailed R. Kelly surfaces on Spotify and Apple Music

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that a previously unreleased album by disgraced US R&B singer R. Kelly, who is serving a 30-year sentence for sex offenses, dropped in December 2022 on the Spotify and Apple Music platforms.

The recording was described by the music press as a bootleg.

The release of the album, called "I Admit It," was first reported by the celebrity entertainment site TMZ.

It featured 13 tracks, including the 19-minute title song, which had been published on SoundCloud in 2018 before Kelly was convicted of sex crimes against teenage girls and producing child p*rnography.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za