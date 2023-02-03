Stonebwoy has been spotted in the studio with US singer Jordin Sparks, and it has sparked excitement among Bhim fans

The Dancehall GAD and the American singer had earlier met at the premises of Dash Radio, where they hugged and embraced joyously

A video of he studio session has stirred up excitement, with many saying it was a big win for Ghanaian music

Ghanaian reggae and dancehall music icon, Stonebwoy, has been spotted in the studio with RnB legend and American Idol winner, Jordin Sparks, leading fans to speculate about a potential collaboration.

The two artists were seen in the studio together after meeting each other earlier at the premises of Dash Radio in Los Angeles. A video Stonebwoy shared on his Snapchat showed Jordan Sparks dancing to a tune they had just recorded.

The dancehall star muted the audio to prevent the song they were recording from being leaked.

Stonebwoy, known for his amazing vocal, energetic performances and electrifying stage presence, has previously collaborated with international artistes such as Keri Hilson, Trey Songz, and Sean Paul.

Meanwhile, Jordin Sparks’ powerful vocals are expected to bring a fresh and exciting new sound to Stonebwoy's latest project.

The news of Stonebwoy and Jordin Spark's studio session has sent ripples through the Ghanaian music world, with fans eagerly anticipating the outcome of their collaboration.

The two artistes have a huge and dedicated following, with the news of their collaboration spreading rapidly through social media.

Fans are eager to hear what kind of music the two artists will create together. The combination of Stonebwoy's unique reggae/dancehall style and Jordin Sparks' powerful vocals is expected to bring a new level of energy and excitement to the Gidigba hitmaker’s project.

Although Stonebwoy and Jordin Sparks have not yet announced the details of their collaboration, the buzz surrounding it has already captured the attention of music lovers in Ghana, specifically, citizens of Bhim Nation, Stonebwoy's fan base.

Social Media Users React To Jordin Sparks And Stonebwoy Linkup

great_addison wrote:

Stonebwoy is cooking a meal for life

@araphalt was excited:

Life is all about link up and connecting. Arrrbwoy

BigJay35795748 commented:

Big Up Stonebwoy.He is making BIG MOVES in the US. Meanwhile, the so-called African Dancehall King is still WAITING for the IGP and GHANA POLICE to TURN UP at his HOUSE

