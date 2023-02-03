Nigerian UK-based media personality Adesope Olajide has hailed Stonebwoy's Breakfast Club interview as one of the finest he has heard from an African artiste

The Ghanaian dancehall musician was a guest on the programme, where he discussed a variety of topics with the hosts Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy

Stonebwoy has been massively applauded by Ghanaians for representing Ghana well with his intelligent and insightful thoughts

Ghanaian dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, has won the praise and admiration of many people both in Ghana and abroad, after his recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, a popular US radio show hosted by Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy.

Nigerian Media Personality Adesope Olajide Hails Stonebwoy's Break Fast Club Interview Photo Source: Stonebwoyb, @breakfastclubam, Adesope.olajide

Source: Twitter

Nigerian UK-based media personality, Adesope Olajide is the latest to show his admiration for the Ghanaian music star. Olajide took to social media to express his admiration for the artiste, calling the interview informative and enlightening.

He mentioned that it was the best interview he had seen from an African act on the platform.

Stonebwoy, whose real name is Livingstone Etse Satekla, appeared on The Breakfast Club on 1st February 2023 and spoke about his journey in the music industry and the challenges he has faced along the way.

He also discussed his clash with Shatta Wale in 2019, the lyrics of his songs and romantic relationships. Stonebwoy held his own and answered the questions thrown at him intelligently and eloquently.

Adesope Olajide praises Stonebwoy

Adesope Olajide, who is highly respected as a media personality, praised Stonebwoy's performance, calling him a great ambassador for Africa and its music. He further described Stonebwoy as "deep".

Stonebwoy's fans have taken to social media to express their appreciation for the artiste and his music. Bhim fans have described Stonebwoy as arguably the most "intelligent" Ghanaian musician.

Stonebwoy Gets Hailed By Fans

God's Anointed said:

As a Nigerian, I was held spellbound by stonebwoy's display of intellectuality. What a refined character he is. I always like listening to him and Sarkodie. Unlike the unrefined self acclaimed African dance hall fool - I mean "king"

Mohammed Suso wrote:

Bro am not a Ghanaian but to be honest stonebwoy is stonebwoy respect for this guy Ghanaians should protect him in all cost .smart intelligent knows how to talk.

Empress commented:

Stonebwoy to the world! He also performed at Rebel Salute in Jamaica and really put Ghana positively on the world stage. to the world! Big up me General!

Stonebwoy Dancehall Star Discusses Relationships At Breakfast Club

In a related story, Stonebwoy was a guest on Breakfast Club, a popular American radio show and discussed relationships with Charlamagne that God, Dj Envy and NeNe Leaks.

The dancehall musician, was asked if it was true that African men loved to spend on their women, and he affirmed it but noted it was necessary for the woman to be respectful.

Stonebwoy's perspective on the matter did not sit well with NeNe Leaks as she kept challenging and interrupting him during the conversation.

