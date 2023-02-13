Nana Ama McBrown's daughter, Baby Maxin, in a video, looked all grown up as she engaged in a conversation with her mother

The little lady who was a small baby a few years ago now looks tall, strong and eloquent with her speech

The video left many Ghanaians in awe as they marvelled at how quickly little Maxin had grown

Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown's little daughter, Baby Maxin, got everyone talking as she looked all grown up in her latest video.

The young girl, who celebrated her third birthday in February last year, was seen chit-chatting eloquently with her mother, Nana Ama McBrown, in the heartwarming clip that has taken the internet by storm.

Baby Maxin Looks All Grown Up Photo Source: One Stop Blog Africa, iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

Baby Maxin, who is already proving to be a natural in front of the camera, stole the show as she confidently conversed with her mother. Her adorable smile and bubbly personality made it clear that she was taking after her talented mother.

The video received huge attention from fans, amazed by the young girl's maturity and confidence. Many have taken to social media to express their admiration for Baby Maxin, showering her with praise and adoration.

Nana Ama McBrown, who is well-known for her acting and hosting skills, was also praised for her motherly skills. The actress was credited with raising her daughter to be confident and independent, traits that reflected in the young girl's mature demeanour.

It is no secret that Nana Ama McBrown is a doting mother and has been open about her love for her daughter in numerous interviews. In the video, the proud mother giggled and smiled as she interacted with her daughter, and it was clear that their bond was unbreakable.

Ghanaians Fawn Over Baby Maxin

Awelydia95 commented:

She’s sound and talk like her mummy

afiakoranteng309 wrote:

like mother like daughter

Official lordelyn chichi also commented:

Like she resembles afronita small bi anaa meboa

anyannanaama was also impressed:

I always feel HAPPY when I see her, full of joy and happiness,God bless, bless her for me Amen and Amen

Source: YEN.com.gh