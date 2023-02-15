Sister Derby, in a TikTok video, asked women to shun their partners or guys who showed interest in them but did not get them anything on Val's Day

The musician and social media sensation said if a lady's man did not get her flowers, jewellery or an iPhone 14 Pro Max, then he was not worth keeping

Her comments sparked outrage on TikTok from mostly men as they took offence and criticized her for making relationships look money-centric

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian musician and social media influencer, Sister Derby, caused a stir on social media with her Valentine's Day advice for ladies.

Sister Derby advises women Photo Source: Sister Deborah

Source: Facebook

In a TikTok video, she urged ladies to leave their partners if they did not receive any gifts on the day of love.

Sister Derby, whose real name is Deborah Vanessa Owusu-Bonsu, listed flowers, jewellery, and iPhone 14 Pro Max as some of the gifts ladies should expect from their significant others.

She went on to say that if a guy was showing interest in a lady but did not come through with a gift, it was a clear indication that he was not serious.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Her TikTok sparked a heated debate on social media, with some users expressing their support for her advice while others criticized it.

Many women shared stories of how they had been disappointed on previous Valentine's Days, with some saying that they had even gone out of their way to buy gifts for their partners but did not get anything in return.

Sister Derby is known for being vocal on social media, often sharing her opinions on various topics. Her Valentine's Day advice has garnered significant attention, with many wondering if she was seeking attention or if she was genuinely trying to help women aim for higher standards.

Sister Derby Sparks Debate

Jasmine commented:

Look it’s a fact. If he cannot even buy you a simple bar of chocolate in future never expect anything.

Nana Yaa Elorm535 disagreed with her:

Gift nu ema longlife anaa... Is it only on vals day your partner can gift u.. He gat to go saa na moadi 50yrs with 200exes

Hajia Efya said:

She said wat she said n the broke boys will be pained

Tracey Boakye Pens Beautiful Love Message In Appreciation Of Her Husband Frank Badu

In another story, Tracey Boakye, as part of Valentine's Day celebrations, penned a beautiful message in appreciation of her husband, Frank Badu, in an Instagram post.

She shared a video of them exchanging their wedding vows and prayed that their union would last till eternity.

Tracey and Frank got married in July 2022, and the adorable couple has since become one of the most loved celebrity couples in Ghana.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh