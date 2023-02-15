Nadia Buari has taken to her Instagram story to rant about issues that happen in relationships and situationships

She hinted that men and women should be decisive about what they want when it comes to their affection for the other people

She explained that being decisive about what you want from someone would prevent any future problems in the relationship

Celebrated and award-winning actress Nadia Buari has gone on social media to rant about the indecisiveness of men in relationships and situationships.

Taking to her Instagram stories to share the post, she urged men to be straightforward in their demands.

Using the F words and other vulgar solid words made the message a powerful one and one that is dear to her heart.

In the brief statement, she hinted that if you are a man and want to be intimately exclusive with your partner, make it known.

She added that if you are a man and like a lady, make it known to her. She stated that if you are in a relationship and need a companion because your significant other is misbehaving, make it clear.

She concluded her message by saying that once each partner knows what the other person wants from them, it would prevent any future problems.

She added a peace sign at the end of the message signifying that she was done delivering her heartfelt message.

Spot Nadia Buari's touching statement below.

Meanwhile, the mother of four has not stated what inspired her rant on her Instagram stories.

Although Nadia Buari is in the limelight, she has managed incredibly well to shield her marriage to her husband and her children's faces from the spotlight.

