Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene's unreleased banger has caught the attention of American singer and actor Rotimi, as he requested to add his verse

Kuami Eugene excitedly responded, saying that he was sent it to him for him to add his magnificent touch to it

Fuse ODG, Sista Afia, Emelia Brobbey, and many of his famous friends and fans are anticipating the release date of the song

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

'Dollar On You' hitmaker Kuami Eugene has dropped a teaser for his unreleased song, and this has drawn the attention of American singer and actor Rotimi.

Kuami Eugene (left), and American Singer Rotimi (right) in photos. Photo Source: @kuamieugene and Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

On the evening of Wednesday, February 15, 2023, Kuami Eugene shared a video of him and his team jamming to his unreleased song titled 'Crypto Currency'.

Some few hours after he dropped the video on his Instagram page, the American singer shared it on his Instagram story and hinted at dropping a verse on it.

Rotimi hinted that he was prepared to drop a verse on this yet-to-released banger and said he would send a verse that night.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In response, Kuami said he would send the song to him as soon as possible for the 'In My Bed' crooner to put his magic touch on it.

Kuami Eugene will become the second Ghanaian artiste to work with Rotimi after music producer, Nektunez, worked with him in 2022 and collaborated with him on the hit song, 'Make You Say'.

Ghanaians react to Kuami Eugene's unreleased song

Meanwhile, Ghanaians have shared their views on the song as they anticipate the yet-to-released banger.

skulsonofficial said:

He is called Rockstar for a reason. This is madddddd

amankwah.06 remarked:

Kuaaaaaaaaami ❤️ boy we dey your back

guyton_de_khade stated:

Blazing up, ma Rock star ✨

emeliabrobbey:

Rockstarrrrrrr❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

sista.afia said:

Sharp koraa

gloriaosarfo:

This is nice Drop it like it's hot, Rockstar

fuseodg:

That's a raa raa raaaah

ntimination:

Rockstar

mastergarzy

Banger. Let’s take it to the Lab now

Kuami Eugene dazzles in birthday pictures

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Kuami Eugene dropped beautiful pictures dazzling in fashionable outfits for his birthday.

Dressed in all black, the Rockstar, as he is affectionately called, looked impeccable in a black see-through vest, which he styled with a black leather jacket and matching trousers.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh