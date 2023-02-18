The Ghana National Team, the Black Stars, have eulogised the late player with a heartfelt video which they shared on their social media pages

The video shows the various goals which Christian Atsu scored as well as the assists he made, which got the team to advance during football competitions

Fans from around the world have reacted to the video as they hail him with sweet messages while others shared their condolence messages

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Officials of the Ghana National Team, the Black Stars, have paid tribute to the late player after news of his demise broke out on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

His untimely death happened after he got involved in the tragic earthquake in Turkey on Monday, February 6, 2023, at his home at Rönesans Residence.

Pictures of Christian Atsu playing for the Ghana National Team, Black Stars. Photo Source: @GhanaBlackstars

Source: Twitter

Ghanaians, football fans, and clubs around the world have remembered the legacy of the late professional footballer.

The official and verified social media accounts of the Ghana Black Stars have shared videos of the magnificent goals he scored while playing for his country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The post has got many people hailing the deceased 31-year-old Black Stars player as they admire his football talent.

Watch a video of Christian Atsu's goals while playing for the Black Stars.

Football lovers remember Christian Atsu

@TheoTaky1 said:

️Legend

@figo_sarpong commented:

rest in power baller

@gabrieltfc stated:

How sad the death of Christian Atsu was. I remember CAN 2015 perfectly and that great goal against Guinea (his second in the game). Rest in peace

@LeandreKanel said:

His post in the final, I can never forget him. I had the fear of my life.

@figo_sarpong remarked:

Rest in power baller

@abeiiiku said:

That last goal got me screaming that day ❤️. RIP man.

@Camuah__17 remarked:

This AFCON campaign was special.

Videos and pictures of adorable moments between Christian Atsu and his family

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that videos and pictures of Christian Atsu having fun with his family have surfaced on the internet.

Videos show that he was indeed family-oriented as he spent time playing ping pong, playing at the shores of a beach, and many other memories go viral.

While this period is a tough time for his children, wife and family, more condolence messages are pouring in from around the world.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh