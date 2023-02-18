Pictures and videos of Christian Atsu hanging out with his family have surfaced online

Pictures of him playing with his adorable sons and his father-in-law, as well as his gorgeous wife, have surfaced online

Meanwhile, news of his death has taken over the internet as fans and football clubs empathise with his family and friends in these trying times

Christian Atsu was a family-oriented young man, as videos and pictures show him spending time with them when he was not on the field scoring goals and making his club proud.

1. Christian Atsu carries his son on his shoulder

Below is a picture of Christian Atsu carrying his son on his shoulder. The duo was spotted at the beach as they looked happy when the memorable moment was captured.

The picture was captured on September 30, 2015, when he was 23.

2. Atsu wrapping his arms around his son

Christian Atsu was indeed a loving father and husband, as he was spotted wrapping both arms around his son and carrying him on his chest.

His son beamed with smiles as Atsu looked at him in admiration. In the post's caption, he urged his son to be brave in front of his enemies. He stated that God would shower him with unconditional love if he did this.

3. Ping pong with his in-law and son

Below is a video of the former Black Stars player spending quality time with his son and father-in-law while on vacation.

In the video, Christian wrapped his son in one arm while he used his other arm to play ping pong with the little boy's grandpa.

4. Christian Atsu celebrated his son's birthday with lovely pictures

On November 12, 2020, one of the sons of Christian Atsu celebrated his birthday. He shared beautiful pictures of the cute little boy on social media to mark that particular day.

The cute little boy beamed with smiles as he played on the shores of a beach in one photo, and another, he had his toy in one hand as he flashed with laughter.

Ghanaians react to news of Christian Atsu's death

YEN.com.gh reported that Christian Atsu has passed on as he did not survive the tragic earthquake that hit Turkey on Monday, February 6, 2023.

He was confirmed missing after the earthquake as rescue operations went to his residence to search for him and any other persons.

The sad news took over the internet by storm on Saturday, February 18, 2023, after reports indicated that his lifeless body was pulled out of the rubble.

Ghanaians and many other football fans and football clubs have shared their deepest condolences on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh