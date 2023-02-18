Ghanaians are asking a lot of quesitons about life following the devastating news of Christian Atsu's demise

The former Newcastle United and Chelsea winger was found lifeless under the rubble in Turkey

One of the questions that has generated massive reactions was asked by a user named Alpha Sarkcess

Former Ghanaian Newcastle United and Chelsea winger Christian Atsu's demise has sent a wave of sadness among many social media users in Ghana.

Many of them took to Twitter especially to share their thoughts and ask questions about life and existence following the heartbreaking report on the morning of February 18, 2023 that Christian Atsu was found lifeless.

One of the questions that has heaped reactions was asked by a brand ambassador for Delay Foods known as Alpha Sarkcess who posted:

Why are we born in the first place, if this is how we have to go

Christian Atsu and crying lady Photo credit: Serena Taylor

Source: Getty Images

Ghanaians respond to question about life over Christian Atsu's death

Some social media users did their best to provide responses to the question asked by Alpha Sarkcess.

@adebagbe said:

We should be careful with our words especially when we are sad, we should never question our creator on anything coz he knows what we don't know, from him we came and to him, we shall return. May Almighty Allah grant Christian Atsu peace and forgive him his sins

@wrunpage commented:

Bro, it's just a tragedy. It's painful, but sometimes it happens when we least expect.The Bible even said it,we only have to wish for the best. I'm so sad this morning hearing this news.

@3moNeNam indicated:

This is heartbreaking . Ey3 ampa nipa papa nky3 who asaase so. Just see our wicked leaders crossing 70yrs everyday and stealing from us.

See the post below:

Friend reveals what Atsu told him in a dream the night before his body was found

In another development, the late Ghanaian player Christian Atsu visited Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng in his sleep the night before his body was discovered in Turkey, according to Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, the founder of the Crime Check Foundation (CCF).

Ibrahim is a man who had a close relationship with Christian Atsu and had previously collaborated in the public on a scheme to free inmates.

Ibrahim stated that, up until this point, he had never dreamed about the football player in a post on the official account of his charity. Ibrahim claims that Atsu communicated to him in his sleep that he was unaffected by the earthquake.

