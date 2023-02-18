Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan continues to eulogise the late Christian Atsu as he shared another fond memory of him on his social media pages

In this touching video he shared that has since gone viral, the late Hatayspor player was captured singing and worshipping God with a joyful heart

The video has touched the hearts of many Ghanaians as some share how the video made them cry, while others intercede for prayers from God on his behalf

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

An old video of Christian Atsu singing praises to the Lord has surfaced on social media as many admire how he worships God.

Christian Atsu at training. Photo Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The video was shared on the social media pages of Ghana's all-time goal scorer Asamoah Gyan, as he paid tribute to his deceased teammate.

Singing in the local dialect Fante, Christian Atsu beamed with smiles as he sang with a cheerful and thankful heart.

The heartwarming video was captured during an exclusive interview on FIFA TV.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The lyrics of the song, when translated into English, mean,

"My heart is all yours, Lord. Day in and day out, I am yours. My heart sings with a joyful heart, saying glory be onto your name."

Reactions as video of Christian Atsu singing a gospel song surfaces

@PAPAYAWVII commented:

You'll never know when...YouBelongToJah__sleep well Rasta

@Naa_Sackley remarked:

Dear Lord!

@siktyzzz stated:

This breaks my heart man

@kobe_bucho commented:

Now am crying

@joejunior566 said:

It's sad , You had to go this way. Very very sorry Player. You'll be favoured wherever you are.

@Blakkrasta remarked:

Keep sing His praise yonder there... Champ.

@TheOnlyClement said:

Life is indeed fleeting. Atsu belongs to God, even in Death! #RIPChristianAtsu

Old video of Newcastle fans singing a song they made for Christian Atsu pops up

An old video of Newcastle fans chanting a song they created for Christian Atsu, who used to play for the club, has surfaced on social media.

The video has gone viral as many admire how much the Newcastle fans loved and appreciated the late football player.

The video has melted the hearts of many netizens as they admire how the fans adored him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh