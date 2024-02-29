Afua Asantewaa got many people talking when she claimed that she was famous prior to her much-talked-about GWR sing-a-thon attempt

This comes after she made the statements during an exclusive interview with the entertainment newspaper, Graphic Showbiz

Many people called her out to acknowledge the fact that the GWR sing-a-thon made her more famous

A photo of Afua Asantewaa gracing the front page of Graphic Showbiz as she spoke about being famous prior to her much-talked-about Guinness World Record for longest marathon singing has sparked debate on social media.

Afua Asantewaa on the cover of Graphic Showbiz. Image Credit: @tv3_ghana and @afuaasantewaasingathon

Source: Instagram

Afua Asantewaa on the front cover of Graphic Showbiz

The front page of the Ghanaian entertainment newspaper Graphic Showbiz had Afua Asantewaa's photo and her claiming that she was famous prior to her viral GWR sing-a-thon attempt.

The photo was shared on the Instagram page of Media General's TV3, where they highlighted her statement in the interview she had with Graphic Showbiz.

Below is a photo of Afua Asantewaa on the cover of Graphic Shwobiz.

Reactions as Afua Asantewaa said she was famous before the GWR sing-a-thon

Many Ghanaians were unhappy about Afua Asantewaa's statements as they stated that they did not know who she was until she attempted to break the GWR's longest marathon singing.

Below are the thoughts from Ghanaians after she emphasised that she was famous prior to her GWR sing-a-thon:

cwerkubliss said:

Why’s she doing too much talking nowadays?

sandyjayluv said:

Yes dear that could be true but the singathon brought more lumination. I personally hadn't even heard your name before now.

dominickie20 said:

This lady is gradually becoming a nuisance! U people didn’t warn her abt how Ghanaian’s can forget abt her existence?

cocoloso__ said:

Can she please be quiet for once? Sometimes, too much talking gives us out

afia___amponsah1 said:

Girl yi kasa papa nd some of us didn’t know her boi kasawale

ablorde_music said:

She's now talking too much Ghanaians will throw her out soon

ministageneofficial said:

You became too popular during sing-a-thon

thenutritionistakosua said:

Maybe you should say that you were known, but this made you famous or popular. But for singa-a-thon, I honestly didn’t know you. Be careful dear Asantewaa, because Ghanaians can switch on you and probably touch your light!

searc_hformoney said:

Things like this are not needed, you are just calling the 1 cedi data people to come for you

"You're tarnishing my image": Afua threatened lawsuit against journalist

YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Afua Asantewaa confronting a journalist at the Hitz FM studio went viral.

In a video, the 33-year-old expressed unhappiness over the statement by the journalist regarding her failed Guinness World Record sing-a-thon attempt.

Many people who watched the video shared varied opinions on the comments made by the journalist.

Source: YEN.com.gh