Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu was pronounced dead on Saturday, February 18 2023, in Turkey

The football star was a victim of A 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday, February 6, 2023

Following his death, a video of Atsu playing with his lovely kids has surfaced, saddening Ghanaians even further

Ghanaian football star, Christian Atsu, was pronounced dead on Saturday, February 18 2023, in Turkey. The tragic death of the footballer has left the world in mourning. Atsu was one of the victims of a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck parts of Turkey and Syria, claiming countless lives and causing widespread destruction.

In the wake of the heartbreaking news, a video of Atsu playing with his children has gone viral, providing a touching tribute to the late player. The footage shows Atsu having fun with his young sons in their apartment, laughing and joking with them as they enjoy quality time together.

The video has touched the hearts of many folks in Ghana and millions worldwide, as fans and colleagues of the late player express their sorrow and offer condolences to his loved ones. Atsu was a respected and talented member of the football community, and his loss has left a gaping void that will be difficult to fill.

Despite the immense sadness that has gripped the world in the wake of Atsu's death, the video of him playing with his children has provided a glimmer of hope and a reminder of the power of love and family. For many who watched the video, it served as a poignant reminder of the importance of treasuring the moments one has with those one holds dear.

Fans Pay Tribute To Atsu

DON'T LAUGH ALONE said:

God please bring back this good man and take 10 of our politicians

ericmissihu commented:

just here thinking about my end too hmmmmm...goosebumps all over my body

Erquah Lortty wrote:

Thy say God knows best but God this your best is over usrest well buddy

Source: YEN.com.gh