Actor Ras Nene attended the funeral of the late TikToker Ahuofe on Saturday, April 29 2023, and the large crowd were excited to see him

Many folks fought their way through the large crowd at the funeral just to hold and catch a glimpse of the superstar

Actress Vivian Jill was also present at the funeral of the TikTok sensation, who was reported dead on March 30 2023

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actor Ras Nene, known for his impeccable acting skills, was spotted at the funeral of the late TikTok star, Ahuofe on Saturday, April 29, 2023. The large crowd that gathered at the funeral ground was in awe of the presence of the superstar.

Ras Nene Attends Ahuofe's Funeral Photo Source: Poleeno Multimedia

Source: Youtube

Ahuofe, who was a well-known TikToker, passed away on March 30, 2023, due to health complications. His death left a huge void in the entertainment industry, with fans and colleagues alike mourning the loss of the talented star.

However, the funeral of Ahuofe brought some comfort to his fans as they got to see their favourite actor, Ras Nene, paying his last respects to the deceased. Many folks fought their way through the massive crowd at the funeral just to hold and catch a glimpse of the superstar.

Ras Nene, who is known for his hilarious comedy skits, is one of the most loved actors in Ghana. His appearance at the funeral brought some joy to the grieving fans of Ahuofe, who were ecstatic to see him paying tribute to the late TikTok sensation.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Apart from Ras Nene, popular actress Vivian Jill was also present at the funeral to pay her last respects to the late TikTok star. The huge turnout at the funeral showed how much Ahuofe was loved by his fans and the entertainment industry.

Folks Express Awe At Ras Nene's Star Power

Folks who saw the video on social media were stunned by the star power Ras Nene possessed.

JNR SARK commented:

Aww Aka is getting all the love

KANVIKT finaswyne wrote:

Eeeeeiiii God dey ampa aswear..... Aka is a God’s plan

Agyrmang prempeh reacted:

The way you guys giving yourself fans hmm, it does not show that u guys are attending funeral. Is like you guys are at a party

Ras Nene: Ghanaian Comic Actor Links Up With Wode Maya In Beautiful Video, Express Love For Each Other

In another story, Ras Nene and his team, in a video, were visited by YouTube sensation Wode Maya and it was all love.

The comedian and the YouTuber expressed love for each other, with Wode Maya interacting with Ras Nene's crew.

The video warmed hearts on social media, with many folks admiring the bond between the two YouTube stars.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh