Christian Atsu's personal stylist, Abiba Locks, in a video, spoke about the late Ghanaian footballer and the impact he had on the Ghanaian society

The teary-eyed lady opened up about how she found out about his death and how grief she has been since the unfortunate incident happened

She was at the Kotoka International Airport on Sunday, 19th February 2023, when the mortal remains of Atsu arrived in Ghana

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu tragically lost his life in a devastating earthquake that struck Turkey on 17th February.

Christian Atsu's Personal Stylist Abiba Locks Sheds Tears Photo Source: Christian Atsu, Abiba Locks

Source: Facebook

Atsu, who played for Turkish club Alanyaspor, was one of several individuals killed in the quake, which struck the region with a magnitude of 7.8.

Atsu's personal stylist, Abiba Locks, has revealed how she was overcome with grief upon hearing the news of his passing. In a tearful video interview at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, where Atsu's mortal remains had been brought for burial, Abiba spoke of her close relationship with the footballer and how much he meant to her.

He did not deserve to die the way he did. Christian was a kind and compassionate person who touched the lives of so many people, both on and off the field.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Atsu was known for his philanthropic efforts, which included a foundation that helped to provide education and healthcare to underprivileged children in Ghana and beyond. He was a beloved figure in the football community, known for his talent on the pitch and his caring nature off it.

As news of Atsu's passing spread, tributes poured in from around the world, with fans and fellow players alike expressing their sorrow and admiration for the young footballer. Atsu's former club, Chelsea, where he spent four years from 2013 to 2017, paid tribute to him on social media, writing that they were devastated by the news of his passing.

Atsu's death has left a void in the football community and beyond, but his memory will be cherished by all who knew him.

Ghanaians Mourn Atsu

Adjoa❤️‍belly said:

such a good man God why seriously am in tears

Sandy sherry❤️❤️ wrote:

I can’t stop crying awwwww I’m so sad

Coco Tray commented :

I’m crying cuz I’ve been through this recently and I feel their pains

Christian Atsu's Body Dispatched To Ghana

In a related story, Black Stars winger Christian Atsu's mortal remains are being flown from Turkey to Ghana after being retrieved on Saturday.

A video has popped up showing Atsu's remains being loaded onto a Turkish Airlines plane to be transported to Ghana.

The late Ghana international's body was retrieved 12 days after he was caught under the rubble on 6th February.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh