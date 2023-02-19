Mohammed Kudus removed his jersey to pay tribute to Christian Atsu during a match between his club Ajax and Sparta

In light of this, he was supposed to receive a yellow card from the referee. However, he did not issue the yellow card

Kudus, after the game, explained during a presser why the referee did not issue a yellow card after his actions

Ajax Midfielder Mohammed Kudus paid tribute to the late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu during a game between his club and Sparta on February 19, 2023.

Mohammed Kudus (right) tribute to Christian Atsu (left). Photo Source: Getty Images and @kudus_mohammed @ESPNnl

Per FIFA's Law 12, a by the referee if they remove their jersey to celebrate their goal. That law was implemented on July 1, 2004, and was approved by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) at the 118th Annual Meeting of IFAB in London.

However, after flouting that rule, the referee who officiated the match, Pol van Boekel, did not issue a yellow card to the Ghanaian footballer.

In a presser, Kudus explained that the referee told him he understood the situation and added that this is bigger than football since it is a life-and-death matter.

He stated that he owes the referee all due respect for understanding and saying those kind words to him.

Kudus further stated that his goal celebration was to pay his respect to the late Christian Atsu and to all the earthquake victims in Turkey.

Watch the video of Kudus sharing why the referee did not give him a card for his actions.

Below are statements from Mohammed Kudus after the game between Ajax and Sparta.

Meanwhile, the game between Kudus' club Ajax and Sparta, ended in a 4-0 win in favour of his club.

