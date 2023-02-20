Famous TikToker Asantewaa has turned heads on social media as she showed off her lavish lifestyle on social media

She shared stunning pictures posing with a white McLaren 720S while on a trip to United Arab Emirates, Dubai

The video has got many Ghanaians and lots of her fans drooling over her plush lifestyle outside the shores of Ghana

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Talented and famous Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa has flaunted her lavish lifestyle on social media.

Asantewaa flaunts her lavish lifestyle in pictures. Photo Source: @_asantewaaaa

Source: Instagram

In a series of new pictures she shared on her verified Instagram page, she was captured posing in different outfits with a white McLaren 720S car.

The luxurious car had its doors opened stylishly upward to show off the stunning interior.

In one outfit, Asantewaa flaunted her shiny and oiled fine legs in a short black dress. She accessorised her outfit with dark, stylish sunglasses and completed that particular look with a pair of Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

In her second look, she wore a pair of purple and black sweat trousers, a white short-sleeved t-shirt and white sneakers.

From the number plate of the luxury car, Asantewaa took the pictures while on her trip to United Arab Emirates Dubai.

Spot the beautiful pictures of Asantewaa and the luxurious car.

Reactions from fans and Ghanaians as Asantewaa shows of plush life online

asantewaaa_addict said:

A FEMALE KING FOR A WHOLE LOTS OF REASONS❗❗❗❗

flawlessbynicky_ commented:

Because if you don’t give us! Who will?!!!

nana_abynahgh said:

This is maaaaadt

abena_nuella_100 remarked:

Our Queen is not playing at all

judeheavens remarked:

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️female King indeed u looking good❤️

fns_digital_marketing said:

Haaaaaa❤️❤️My Queen, we asked for update but this one over us ❤️

odame_gram said:

Black is beautiful

Asantewaa reacts to videos of her lookalike getting married in a plush ceremony

YEN.com.gh reported that Asantewaa was surprised when she spotted videos of her lookalike, Akosua, who resembled her heavily.

More videos of the traditional wedding ceremony of Akosua have gone viral on social media as many people share how beautiful she looked as they comment about the striking resemblance she shared with the TikTok star.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh