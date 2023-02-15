Actress Nadia Buari and her gorgeous sister Samera Buari were spotted dancing and having a great time in a video

They danced happily and sang word for word to Stonebwoy's new song titled 'More of You'

Many followers on Nadia Buari's Instagram account have admired the bond she shares with her sister

Talented Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari and her gorgeous sister Samera Buari have been spotted having a good time as they displayed their beautiful dance moves in a video.

Nadia Buari and her sister Samera Buari dancing to Stonebwoy's 'More of You'. Photo Source: @iamnadiabuari

Source: Instagram

Rocking similar outfits, they were spotted dancing to Stonebwoy's latest single, 'More of You'.

They sang word for word to the song as they threw their hands in the air and whined their waist in the video.

Nadia Buari's followers on Instagram have complimented their dance skills, as many admire how cute they looked in the video.

Other fans also admired the beautiful chemistry and bond Nadia shares with her sister, which is rare in some families.

Watch the video below of Nadia Buari and Samera dancing.

Ghanaians react to Nadia Buari and sister Samera Buari dancing to Stonebwoy's 'More of You'

taylor.mcbenjamin said:

More of you both.

_austinebanks said:

She made the jam worth listening to

abenasakaa commented:

Good jam

dumanyojustine stated:

Too much beauty Gidigba Bhim

laminesock commented saying:

Nice family creation❤️

monicdell19 stated:

I love this

dre_hillz stated:

The cutest ❤️

fortune_babiie commented saying:

Wow❤️❤️❤️

a.a.j.construction remarked:

He's screaming wine pun d rhythm, and you all be gesticulating show the backsides, chaiii

maggie_junegirl stated:

Wooow

melodymac_melody commented saying:

Lovely moment ❤️

shelter_blaze stated:

Beautiful ladies

Nadia Buari rocks a pink tulle dress

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Nadia Buari slayed in a gorgeous, pink-themed outfit which she shared on her verified Instagram page.

The dress was short as it showed off her envious fine legs and lovely pointed pink heels. Her beautiful smile made the outfit stand out, as she looked so beautiful in the pictures.

Many of her fans around the world have admired how lovely she looked in the tulle dress.

