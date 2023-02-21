A video of Stonebwoy's children Catherine Jidula Satekla and L Janam Joachim Satekla speaking Twi and Ewe fluently has surfaced online

In the video, Stonebwoy;s wife Dr Louisa Satekla tested them on their understnading of certain proverbs in both dialects

Many Ghanaians have reacted to the video as they admired how smart the children are when it comes to learning about their culture

Stonebwoy's wife Dr Louisa Satekla quizzed their two children on their fluency in the Twi and Ewe languages. Stonebwoy is Ewe and Dr Satekla is of Akan decent, therefore she speaks Twi.

In the video, Catherine Jidula Satekla and L Janam Joachim Satekla were seated comfortably in the couch as their mother quizzed them on various Twi and Eze proverbs.

They both answered correctly, however, Jidula had a soft voice as compared to her younger brother.

This got many Ghanaians admiring Janam's confidence in the video as he was vocal and sure of the correct answers to the proverbs.

Some of the proverbs they shared were; a wise child is spoken to in parables but not spoken of, a crab can never give birth to a bird, and all five fingers are not the same, among others.

Watch the video below:

Comments from Ghanaians on Stonebwoy's kids speaking Twi and Ewe

yhaarh❤ said:

Janam is good at twi than Jidula

Callme_Akaba commented:

lil Jaja is doing better❤️our little princess is still in the USA

@OhenebaLavcess537 remarked:

Stonebwoy's house go be fun paa ooo

DANLAD stated:

The boy be smart kw3

Ami Lien commented:

The boy really knows what he is saying

Akorfacharity said:

woooww . this is beautiful

Mhizz Edwards remarked:

The boy is smart

Kpeze Doris stated:

The boy is so smart

Vikki Adjoah Blues said:

Feeling guilty now that my daughter cannot speak twi

