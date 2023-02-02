A video of Stonebwoy meeting 'No Air' hitmaker Jordin Sparks has caused massive disruption on social media

The two met in Los Angeles and Jordin's reaction when meeting Stonebwoy has warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians

This has got many people predicting whether the two are planning on working on a song together

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy met American singer Jordin Sparks for the first time and the latter's priceless reaction has melted the hearts of many Ghanaians.

Stonebwoy meets Jordin Sparks in L.A. Photo Source: Stonebwoy's Snapchat account

Source: Twitter

In the video which Stonebwoy shared on his official Snapchat account, he walked into a room as Jordin Sparks looked with excitement as he approached her.

Dressed in a black outfit that was long enough to touch the floor, Jordin Sparks was all covered up as she met the 'Activate' hitmaker.

She leapt for joy, opened her mouth in astonishment and reached out her hands to hold Stonebwoy once he got closer.

Many people are hinting that the two superstars could be working on a project together similar to that of Keri Hilson and Stonebwoy's 'Nominate' hit song.

Below are videos of Stonebwoy's interaction with Jordin Sparks.

Reactions from Ghanaians as Stonebwoy and Jordin Sparks meet for the first time

Meanwhile, the priceless reaction of Jordin Sparks upon meeting Stonebwoy for the first time has gotten many Ghanaians talking as they urge the two to collaborate on a song together.

@AlfredMarfo_ said:

Jordin sparks was glad and happy to meet Stonebwoy because of his collaboration with Keri Hilson.

@MOHAMMEDJUNIOR3 commented:

Imagine @JordinSparks on Therapy Remix, please @stonebwoy

@DenzineDenniz remarked:

Jordin Sparks is seemingly excited to meet Stonebwoy in New York #MoreOfYou #NoAir #Album5

@IkeDeModel1 said:

Jordin Sparks was like "I have heard alot about you trust me" Stonebwoy is far gone #MoreOfYou

@Wizkid79597041 stated:

Like Stonebwoy for hug her ah

Source: YEN.com.gh