Yvonne Nelson, in a video, threw slices of bread into the sea in a bid to feed fish but was heavily bashed by Ghanaians

Many Ghanaians who chanced upon the video bashed her for wasting food and told her to do better

The actress defended her actions, saying that there was nothing wrong with feeding fish

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has found herself in a heated controversy after sharing a video on her Instagram page that showed her throwing slices of bread into the sea to feed fish while on a boat ride.

The video, which has since gone viral, caused a storm of reactions from Ghanaians who accused her of wasting food.

Many social media users expressed their anger and disappointment towards the actress, with some suggesting that the bread could have been given to people who were in need instead of throwing it into the sea.

However, Yvonne Nelson took to the post's comment section to defend her actions, saying there was nothing wrong with feeding the fish. She explained that the bread was not wasted as it was being used to feed living creatures.

Despite her explanation, many Ghanaians still found her actions unacceptable. However, some of her fans came to her defence, saying there was no harm in feeding the fish and that she should be commended for showing kindness to the sea creatures.

Yvonne Nelson Sparks Reactions

ohemaa.portia defended her :

She’s feeding the fishes in the sea, Ghanaians kraa eii ad3n aa she’s wasting bread, is ur bread missing

aladinonathan bashed her:

You are wasting food... People are hungry. The bible verse never said you should be waste full, give to the poor if you have so much

iampholargold commented:

I don't understand. The bread am looking for money to buy ??

sandramireku39 found nothing wrong:

To wo abodoo gu nsuo n’ani na daakye bi wo nsa b3ka

