Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has made a new record as the first female to shoot, produce and direct a movie in 2023

The style influencer wore a black cleavage-baring outfit as she posed with fans and movie lovers on the red carpet

Ghanaian celebrities Majid Michel, Akuapem Poloo, and Chris Kata graced the event with their best fashion foot forward

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson is a role model and fashion icon for the younger generations aspiring to be a game changer in the entertainment industry.

The movie producer premiered her first movie in 2023 titled Kotoka at the silver bird cinemas on Valentine's Day.

Ghanaian actors, Yvonne Nelson, Majid Michel, and Akuapem Poloo at the premiere of the Kotoka movie. source: @yvonnenelsongh

The award-winning actress wore a black skintight dress that put her cleavage on full display. Yvonne Nelson wore bold and stunning makeup and charming braids gorgeously tied to avoid dominating her entire look.

The founder of Just Like Mama Creche school completed her look with a red designer bag.

Majid Michel, Akuapem Poloo, and other cast members looked elegant in their red carpet outfits

Award-winning actor and phenomenal public speaker Majid Michel looked dashing in a long sleeve kaftan outfit, black shoes, and sunglasses.

Actress and entrepreneur Akuapem Poloo covered up entirely in a green lace gown with a matching turban and a red bag as they posed with the audience.

Media personality and activist Chris Kata slayed in an oversized jacket and white lace bra. She rocked her natural dreadlock hairstyle and a brown clutch bag.

Swipe left to see photos of the talented cast below.

