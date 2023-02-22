Photos of the co-host of TV3's Talented Kids, Joelyn, have surfaced on the internet as she turned 15 on February 22, 2023

She slayed in two different outfits as she beamed with smiles in her birthday photoshoot

However, her age and the way she was all grown up in the pictures have sparked massive reactions on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Co-host of TV3's Talented Kids, Joelyn, turned 15 years on February 22, 2023, and she did so in an extravagant fashion as photos of her dazzling in outfits surfaced online.

Talented Kids co-host Joelyn turns 15. Photo Source: @tv3_ghana

Source: Twitter

She rocked two outfits. Her makeup was flawless, as it highlighted her facial features beautifully. She slayed the same hairstyle for both outfits.

One of them was a knee-length dress. The top part of the dress was without sleeves and was made of plain blue fabric. The bottom part of the dress was made of pleats.

In the other look, she wore a white long-sleeved shirt that was styled in the form of a crop top. To avoid showing a lot of skin, she wore a white inner top beneath.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She paired it with deep blue jeans and accessorised her entire look with a bracelet and star-studded earrings.

Ghanaians react to the age of Joelyn

@the_marcoli_boy commented:

15 years? na ne wig ne mpo adi sen

@bash_lynx said:

Oh come on 15 years??

@attention_boyy stated:

Ei! she's fifteen. I figga some bro ein mommy

@iamkhayT remarked:

Hmmmm....Nsawam prison di33 boys will go by all means..how can this girl be 15yrs

@eunyphronesis24 commented:

Wow.. she looks way older than her age.

@SchoolFees0 said:

Football age or what

Stonebwoy's kids speak Ewe and Twi in the video

YEN.com.gh reported that the adorable children of Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy were captured speaking Twi and Ewe in a video.

The video was recorded by their mother, Dr Louisa Satekla, and shared on her verified TikTok page.

Many Ghanaians have reacted to the video as they expressed surprise at how fluent Catherine Jidula Satekla and L Janam Joachim Satekla are in the local dialect.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh