Controversial Ghanaian critic, Bongo Ideas, has officially responded to the alleged threats Asamoah Gyan issued him on Instagram

He explained the reason why Ghana's all-time goals scorer came at him the way he did, as he enlightened people in a YouTube video

Bongo's response has sparked massive reactions on social media as many caution him on his hurtful words

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Controversial Ghanaian critic, Bongo Ideas, has reacted to what he said were the purported threats that former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, issued him.

Asamoah Gyan and Christian Atsu during a game (left) and Bongo Ideas (left). Photo Source: Getty Images and @BongoIdeas

Source: Getty Images

Taking to his YouTube Channel, Bongo Ideas hinted that he has no idea why Asamoah Gyan allegedly came at him and even threatened his life.

He noted that he did not say anything about the former Black Stars captain to spark a reaction from him.

However, he confirmed that he did say something about his late friend Christian Atsu when misinformation about his whereabouts during the earthquake was prevalent.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"He didn't understand it from my point of view, and he attached emotional sentiments to the whole issue," he said.

Watch the video of bongo Ideas responding to Asamoah Gyan's purported threat.

Bongo Ideas explained that looking at the intensity of the earthquake in Turkey on Monday, February 6, he was confident that Christian Atsu was dead.

However, this did not sit well with Asamoah Gyan since the country and football fans around the world were praying for Christian Atsu to be found alive.

However, since he was not found alive, Bongo Ideas shared the tweet below, where he affirmed his earlier tweet concerning the death of the former Newcastle and Chelsea winger,

Meanwhile, Bongo Ideas hinted that people claim he speaks poorly of other people for money when he does not. He stated that he analysed the facts before concluding.

Below are some comments from Ghanaians on Bongo's response

MykillSHOTS opined:

Asamoah Gyan is a close friend of Astu. He's an emotional wreck right now as we speak, and so any little insensitive thing said about this Astu situation will be a massive trigger. He probably got fed up with your tweets and decided to act on his feelings. Remember, just because you are an honest person and speak the hard truth doesn't mean you shouldn't apply common sense. Read the room every time you wanna post your "hard truth" tweets. Because when people are deep in their emotions, they are prone to snap. I don't feel sorry for you, honestly. You want to be a critic; well, these are the perks.

Jehnoms Info said:

Bongo, stay safe because very cautious about sensitive events like these. It can be a spiral effect ...

Daniel BEE remarked:

Things YOU DO for Trends nkoaaa. For me, it is not about any threat! This whole plot is about getting followers on social media (now YouTube). That's okay. Once you get it, use it to impact our people positively because our people seem to be lost it mentally. Use kind words and steer the minds of our people towards positivity. I wish you the best on your path to fame. Enjoy.

LOGGLE TV stated:

I like your consistency and your clarity of perspective. You’re a necessary evil.

New Video of Christian Atsu's sister crying goes viral

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Christian Atsu's twin sister, Christiana Atsupie Twasam, was spotted sobbing.

A new video of her crying heavily as sympathisers thronged their family home to commiserate with them has gone viral.

Ghanaians have reacted to the video as they wish her strength in these challenging moments.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh