Actress Lydia Forson has joined the many Ghanaian celebrities who have visited the family home of Christian Atsu to commiserate with the family

Dressed in all-black, Lydia Forson tried to hold her tears the moment she saw Atsu's twin sister break down

The video has got many people talking as they wish them strength in these challenging moments was

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson visited the family home of the late Christian Atsu to commiserate with them for their loss.

Heartbreaking videos from her visit have surfaced online as Ghanaians join in empathising with the family from their phone screens.

In some videos that have surfaced online, Lydia Forson tried to control her tears the moment she spotted Atsu's twin sister Christiana Atsupie Twasam crying bitterly in her seat.

Lydia Forson was accompanied by some friends who were her source of strength while she was at Atsu's residence in Ghana.

Below are videos of Lydia Forson's visit to Christian Atsu's family home.

Below is a post of Lydia Forson reacting to the sad news.

Video of Christian Atsu's sister crying pops up

In another related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Christian Atsu's twin sister, Christiana Atsupie Twasam, is not having it easy handling her brother's loss.

A new video of her crying heavily as sympathisers thronged their family home to commiserate with them has gone viral.

Ghanaians have reacted to the video as they wish her strength in these challenging moments.

A new video shows the current state of Christian Atsu's home in Turkey

YEN.com.gh reported in a related story that a new video showing how Christian Atsu's apartment in Turkey looks now has surfaced on the internet.

The video shows how some of the buildings on the property were not affected. However, Atsu's building and several others were gravely affected by the earthquake.

The video has many people analysing the situation, as some wonder why Atsu's building did not stand the test of time.

