A video of the current state of Christian Atsu's residence has surfaced on the internet after it was struck by the earthquake

The heartbreaking video shows rescuers still on the site, trying to save people from the rubble with their machines

The video has touched the hearts of many Ghanaians as they pray for the survival of the remaining victims

A video showing the current state of Christian Atsu's residence has surfaced on the internet, which has sparked a massive debate on social media.

Before and after screenshots of Christian Atsu's residence in Turkey. Photo Source: @emmaadugyamfi

After the earthquake took over some parts of Turkey by storm on Monday, February 6, 2023, several sad videos of the state of people's homes surfaced online.

However, the home of the former Chelsea and Newcastle winger Christian Atsu was the centre of attention as many wondered why his search took about 13 days for his body to be found.

Videos of the current state of his apartment at Rönesans Rezidans (Renaissance Residence) in Hatay, Turkey, have surfaced online.

Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video

rissystated:

They knew where he was residing. Why didn’t they send the rescue team directly from the day the earthquake happened or even the day after?

unknownuseryb remarked:

Yes, it’s sad he died, but he wasn’t the only one who died. Just because he was more known doesn’t mean his life is more important. RIP

JEFF stated:

I don't believe he died because of the earthquake. There is something they are not telling us. His wife needs to ask some questions.

Nana Akosua Washingt remarked:

Awwww, Awurade, please have mercy on this guy for his kind heart

Andrea Imani Cooke said:

What I find strange is some of the homes very close to his are still in great shape. His looks more of an intentional demolition. hmmm GOD help his fam

Asamoah Gyan meets Christian Atsu's twin sister

YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan and other Black Stars players visited the family home of Christian Atsu to commiserate with them.

While there, Asamoah Gyan took a picture with Christian Atsu's twin sister, and this has got many Ghanaians concerned about their well-being, considering how red their eyes were and how swollen their faces were.

