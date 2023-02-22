Former Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan was not too pleased with some utterances Bongo Ideas made about late footballer Christian Atsu

Self-acclaimed critic Bongo, in a tweet, made some sarcastic remarks claiming Atsu appeared to him in a dream

Gyan was not too pleased with Bongo Ideas' remarks and took to his Instagram page to express his disgust and disdain for the controversial social media sensation

Ghanaian football legend Asamoah Gyan has caused a stir after threatening to harm Twitter user and self-acclaimed critic, Bongo Ideas, over some comments he made regarding the late Christian Atsu.

Bongo, who had been making light of Atsu's death in his tweets, finally went too far with a tweet that insinuated Atsu was haunting him from beyond the grave.

Gyan was quick to respond, expressing his anger in a vulgar Instagram post. Many suggest Gyan's anger may be beyond Bongo's tweets, with some Twitter users saying Bongo had made direct remarks about Gyan on his Instagram comment section and quickly deleted them.

Gyan, who was a close friend of Atsu, was deeply upset by Bongo's insensitive comments. In his Instagram post, Gyan called out Bongo in no uncertain terms, using strong language to warn him that he had "messed with the wrong people". Gyan also threatened to find Bongo and make him pay for his comments.

The incident has caused a lot of debate on social media, with many people expressing their support for Gyan's reaction. Some have even suggested that Bongo should be held accountable for his actions.

In contrast, others have criticized Gyan for his violent response, saying he was a role model and a public figure and hence should not have responded that way. Gyan has since deleted the Instagram post.

In response to Asamoah Gyan's comments, Bongo Ideas has denied any direct statements about Gyan as has been suggested by some Twitter users and has claimed that his tweets were not meant to offend anyone. In a tweet, he stated that he was merely exercising his freedom of speech and expressing his opinions about the late Christian Atsu.

Bongo has also expressed shock and fear over Gyan's violent reaction and has vowed to take legal action against him. He has indicated that he will report the matter to the police and pursue legal action to protect his safety.

Bongo Ideas And Asamoah Gyan Spark Debate

AbaaVictory said:

Herh Asamoah Gyan, you have lost it. Guy you have definitely reduce the standard most Ghanaians see you. You are not that guy again,how do you threat someone on social media.

Linus_4Real reacted:

The rubbish people come and type here that what if Bongo goes missing just dey bore me. Was he thinking about what the people he talks bad about feel?

AccraGuyy said:

I’m wondering what this young guy did in the first place to amount this aggressive tone from Asamoah Gyan.

